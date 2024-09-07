The Herald-News Week 2 football roundup

Wheaton North 22, Lockport 21: At Lockport, the Porters dropped a heartbreaker at home to fall to 1-1 overall. After surrendering a 1-yard touchdown pass to go down with 2:22 left to play, Lockport turned it over on downs in its final drive to seal the narrow loss.

The Porters will be on the road next week against Neuqua Valley.

Morris 31, Joliet West 17: At Joliet, the Tigers (1-1) fought back to tie things up at 17 early in the fourth quarter, but Morris bounced back with a pair of late scores to snag a road win and improve to 2-0.

West will look to bounce back at home against Yorkville next week, while Morris will look to keep the streak alive at home versus Peoria High.

West Chicago 57, Joliet Central 28: At Joliet, the Steelmen struggled to contain the Wildcats’ offense in a loss at home. Central fell to 0-2 with the loss and will look for its first win of the season next week at home against Minooka.

Lincoln-Way West 41, Andrew 19: At New Lenox, the Warriors rolled past Andrew to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

L-W West will be on the road in Week 3 against Metea Valley.

Coal City 53, Canton 6: At Canton, the Coalers entered the win column emphatically with a plus-sized takedown of the Little Giants.

Coal City will look to improve its 1-1 record on the road in Streator next week.

Dwight 51, St. Edward 8: At Elgin, the Trojans had no trouble in a comfortable victory over the Green Wave.

Dwight (2-0) will be back on the road next week in Aurora to take on Aurora Central Catholic.

Oswego 17, Joliet Catholic 0: At Oswego, the Panthers were rock solid at home in a shutout victory over the Hilltoppers.

Oswego will take its 2-0 record to face Plainfield Central next week in its road opener, while the 1-1 Hilltoppers will be at home against Fenwick.

Geneva 41, Lemont 7: At Geneva, the Vikings posted their second lopsided home victory of the season to improve to 2-0 at Lemont’s expense.

Geneva will square off with Wheaton Warrenville South in its road opener in wWeek 3, while Lemont (0-2) will look to right the ship at home against Tinley Park.

Providence 23, Lincoln-Way Central 14: At New Lenox, the Celtics (1-1) jumped out to an early lead and never relented in an impressive victory over L-W Central (1-1).

Providence will be back at home to host Carmel next weekend. The Knights will return home to take on Naperville North.

Seneca 40, Lisle 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish had no trouble taming the visiting Lions and improving to 2-0 overall.

Seneca will be on the road against Marquette next Friday.

Waubonsie Valley 50, Plainfield East 0: At Waubonsie Valley, the Bengals had no answer for the home team and fell to 0-2 on the season.

Plainfield East will return home to take on Oswego East.

Tinley Park 21, Romeoville 14: At Tinley Park, the Spartans fell to 1-1 in a close one on the road.

Romeoville will hope to return to the win column next week at home against Bolingbrook.

Wilmington 40, Sandwich 15: At Sandwich, the Wildcats cruised to victory away from home to improve to 2-0.

Wilmington will hit the road next week to take on the struggling Lions in Lisle.

York 35, Plainfield North 13: At Plainfield, the Tigers couldn’t keep up at home in a loss to the visiting Dukes.

North (0-2) will continue the hunt for its first win of the season across town against Plainfield South in Week 3.

Peotone 42, Marengo 13: At Marengo, the Blue Devils improved to 2-0 with a commanding victory.

Peotone will take on Reed-Custer at home next week.

Harvard 21, Reed-Custer 14: At Harvard, the Comets kept things close throughout, but came up a bit shy on the road against the Hornets.

The Comets will take their 0-2 record to Peotone.

Minooka 16, Neuqua Valley 14: At Minooka, Sean Sample came through in the clutch for the home team, locking down a victory with a 27-yard, game-winning field goal.

Minooka (2-0) will take on the winless Steelmen on the road in Joliet next week.

Metea Valley 31, Plainfield Central 6: At Metea Valley, the Wildcats suffered a loss to the Mustangs.

Plainfield Central (0-2) will look to bounce back in Week 3 at home against Oswego.

Plainfield South 17, DeKalb 14: At Plainfield, Leo Gomino nailed a 36-yard field goal as time expired to take down the visiting Barbs.

The Cougars improved to 2-0 with the dramatic win and will be back at home against Plainfield North next week.

Hinsdale Central 38, Bolingbrook 22: At Hinsdale, the Raiders came up short and dropped to 0-2 overall.

Bolingbrook will head to Romeoville next week in search of its first victory of the season.