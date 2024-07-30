Morris Hospital opens registration for annual Corn Fest 5K Run

Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line at Morris Hospital’s 2023 Corn Fest 5K Run. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will host its annual Corn Fest 5K as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, from Morris Grade School, 2001 Dupont Ave., Morris.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and is preceded by a Youth Fun Run for children 10 and under beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Early bird registration for the 5K run is currently underway through Saturday, Aug. 24 for $25 per person. From Aug. 25-Sept. 26, the registration fee increases to $28 and race day registration is $30, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

The first 300 pre-registered 5K participants will receive a cotton T-shirt available in unisex adult sizes, according to the release.

The 3.1 mile USATF certified course starts on Dupont Avenue in front of Morris Grade School and winds through residential neighborhoods. Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishes, as well as the top three male and female finishers in each age group, according to the release.

The Youth Fun Run is $10 per child whether registering in advance or on race day. Children ages 6-10 will run a half mile course around the grounds of the school starting at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 100-yard run for children 5 and under at 8:30 a.m., according to the release.

Children registered for the Youth Fun Run will receive a short sleeve cotton T-shirt available in youth sizes only.

Online registration is available now through Sept. 26 at raceroster.com/85185 or go to morrishospital.org/events and click on the Special Events category for the link to Race Roster.

After Sept. 26, participants may register in person on race day at Morris Grade Schoo, 150 West High St., Morris, between 7:30-8:45 a.m., according to the release.

For more information, call the Morris Hospital Wellness office at 815-705-7358.