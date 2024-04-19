Forte Arts Center earns Most Well-Rounded Studio award

The dancers of the Forte Arts Center. (Photo provided by the Forte Art Center)

The Forte Arts Studio in Morris has earned the Most Well-Rounded Studio award in both the New Beat and High Frequency divisions at the AMP Dance Competition.

This recognition comes as a testament to the studio’s commitment to excellence, the studio said in a Thursday news release.

The New Beat category is for dancers just beginning their training and competitive journey, strictly for dancers training at a recreational level. The category is non-intimidating to new dancers and encourages a healthy introduction to competitive dancing. The High Frequency category is for advanced dancers, and is determined at the discretion of the studio director or owner. This level is for competitors who train for over six hours per week.

The Well-Rounded Studio award acknowledges dancers who are training with a well-rounded education, and is given to the studio that participates in group routines with at least five different styles of dance and has the highest average scores. The five styles must include jazz, ballet, lyrical or contemporary, musical theater, open, specialty, hip hop and tap.

“Our team is thrilled and humbled to receive the ‘Most Well-Rounded Studio’ award,” said studio owner and director Pam Simpson. “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to delivering exceptional opportunities for every student, every time.”

