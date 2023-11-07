Grundy County events celebrate Veterans Day

World War I began in 1914, after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, and lasted until 1918. Thanks to new military technologies and the horrors of trench warfare, World War I saw unprecedented levels of carnage and destruction. By the time the war was over and the Allied Powers claimed victory, more than 16 million people, soldiers and civilians alike, were dead.

Since the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Veterans Day has stood as an opportunity for the United States, as both a nation and its citizens, to remember and recognize American veterans of all generations.

World War I, known at the time as “The Great War”, officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The United States Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when it passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926, with these words:

“Whereas the 11th of November 1918, marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary, and far-reaching war in human annals and the resumption by the people of the United States of peaceful relations with other nations, which we hope may never again be severed, and

Whereas it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations; and

Whereas the legislatures of twenty-seven of our States have already declared November 11 to be a legal holiday: Therefore be it Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), that the President of the United States is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on November 11 and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.”

As has become an honored tradition in Grundy County, we will gather to recognize our neighbors, friends and family that are proud to call themselves Veterans of the United States of America.

Here are some of the community events scheduled to celebrate their service and honor them:

Marine Corps Birthday- the Grundy County Detachment of the Marine Corps League is celebrating the birthday of the Marine Corps on Friday November 10th starting at 6 pm at Ebbey Georges Bar & Grill 402 Liberty Street Morris.

Coal City- The 15th Annual Community Veteran’s Day Observance sponsored by the Coal City Public Library District will be held at the Diamond Banquet Hall at 55 S Daly Street Diamond starting at 11 AM, Saturday November 11, 2023. St Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars will be participating in the observance. Registration is required, space is limited, contact the library at 815-634-4552 to register.

Coal City- Saturday November 11th from 4 pm to 7 pm the New Hope Presbyterian Church at 80 N Garfield in Coal City is hosting a Veterans Day Spaghetti dinner. Veterans eat for free; others are $9 per dinner.

Gardner- The Gardner community will observe Veterans Day at 11:00 am at the Gardner American Legion Hall at 426 Industry Avenue Gardner, IL.

Morris- The Morris American Legion will be hosting the annual Veterans Day observance on Saturday November 11, 2023. They will start with a parade at 10:30 am from Chapin Park in Morris that will proceed to the Grundy County Courthouse. The observance will be held at the Grundy County Courthouse 111 E Washington Street Morris at 11:00 AM. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be held at the Shabbona Middle School gym at 725 School Street.

Quilts of Valor- The Morris Quilt Guild is hosting a Quilts of Valor presentation on Saturday November 11th at the Saratoga Grade School 4040 N Division Street at 2 pm.

The Exhibit Fine Arts Center will host a Veterans Art Show on Saturday November 11, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The gallery is at 315 Bedford Road Morris, IL.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission offices will be closed Friday November 10, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day. The clinics at Hines VA Hospital and the Joliet VA Community Clinic are also closed on Friday November 10, 2023.

Veterans have given us freedom, security, and the greatest nation on earth. It is impossible to put a price on that. We must never forget their service and sacrifice.

There are many businesses offering specials for veterans, many of these offers can be found at:

Learn more about the history of Veterans Day at:

