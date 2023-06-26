State Sen. Sue Rezin celebrates passage of Honor and Remember Flag legislation with Gold Star families

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) attended the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run on June 17 at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles.

After the Freedom Run concluded, Rezin attended the Gold Star Family luncheon, where she spoke about the recent passage of legislation that officially recognized the Honor and Remember Flag by the state.

“Each fallen hero has their own unique story, and their loss leaves a void within their loved ones that can never truly be filled,” Rezin said. “Despite this void, their legacy lives on in the hearts of those they left behind. Their legacies remain a constant bond that holds the Gold Star Family community together.”

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) attended and spoke at the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles. (Photo provided by Marcus Durrett)

Each year on the third Saturday of June, the 30-mile-long Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run starts at Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris and ends at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles. An honor and remembrance ceremony is conducted at the riverfront memorial. Gold Star Family members throughout the state and nation attend the ceremony each year. Gold Star families are those who have lost a loved one while the family member was serving in the military.

“Throughout my encounters with Gold Star Families, I often heard a common theme – the want of assurance that their loved one’s sacrifice was not in vain and that the people of our nation will never forget what they gave up in defense of our freedom,” Rezin said. “It’s my sincere hope that by our state officially recognizing the Honor and Remember Flag, we can ensure that every gold star family member within Illinois knows that our state does remember their lost loved one and that their sacrifice was certainly not in vain.”

Senate Bill 1072, which was filed by Rezin, designates the Honor and Remember Flag as the official state symbol of concern for and commitment to honoring and remembering the lives of all members of the United States armed forces who have lost their lives while serving or as a result of service and their families. Senate Bill 1072 received unanimous support in both chambers of the General Assembly and awaits the governor’s signature.