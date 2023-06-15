Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run to take off for its 20th time to Marseilles

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run will turn 20 on Saturday.

In 2004, the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial was built and dedicated in Marseilles featuring the names of soldiers killed in action during those conflicts. It was built with donated labor and material, and is 100% run by volunteers.

There are about 8,000 names etched on the wall.

The Freedom Run pays tribute to those who died in Middle East Conflicts, honoring Gold Star families and veterans.

The run begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris. The lineup begins as early as 6 a.m. and breakfast is available at the fairgrounds. The motorcycles set off for arrival at the Middle East Conflicts Wall for a noon ceremony. Riders are asked to provide a $20 donation to participate. Proceeds go toward the maintenance of the memorial.

The first motorcycle run was to St Anne. That is the hometown of Captain Ryan A. Beaupre, one of Illinois’ first casualties in the war against terror.

After the ceremony, the Marseilles Tourism and Parks committee is hosting a Freedom Fest celebration in downtown Marseilles with bands, food and vendors. Mid-Lyfe-Krsys will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by Righteous Hillbillies from 2 to 5 p.m. sponsored by Harley Davidson then Moementum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There also will be live auctions.

Go to https://middleeastconflictswallmemorial.org/ for more information.