Looking Back for July 9, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Certain people in this city who have been in the practice of spending the week end in Aurora, participating of the intoxicating liquor that seems to flow easily in the Kane County city, will regret to hear that the places of ill-fame will be raided. The raids will be conducted under the supervision of the newly organized “Aurora Civic Betterment Committee,” as investigators for this committee have found 53 places in Aurora where laws relating to prohibition, gambling or prostitution have been violated in the last six weeks.

The burglar alarm that runs directly from the First National bank to the police station was accidentally set off yesterday, a few minutes before three o’clock, by a telephone man at work in the basement. The big gong at the station rang a few minutes before three o’clock and Mayor J. B. Lindstrom, Judge John M. Blair and Desk Sergeant Riddell picked up firearms and started for the banking institution. Reaching a point opposite the bookkeeping department the police failed to see anyone with his hands in the air and an investigation began. It was then learned the telephone man in the basement has accidentally caused the big gong to ring.

For use in unloading many cars of gravel that will be shipped to Malta for use on the roads in that vicinity by the county, a large clamshell unloading machine is in the railroad yards at the neighboring town, ready for work. The machine was borrowed from a firm at Aurora and will be given a thorough tryout by County Superintendent of Highways, A. R. Russell. The material to be used on the roads in that vicinity is being shipped in, as it will prove much cheaper in many ways. Gravel from the county’s pit means a long hall as well as other added expenses and thus the decision of the county to buy gravel. When Mr. Russell completes his work in that vicinity there will be about six miles of greatly improved road.

Workmen for the DeKalb County telephone company are busy this week removing lines and poles along the Sycamore-DeKalb Road that the grading may be stated for the pavement work. There are several Bell company poles and wires that are to be changed, the wires being transferred to the county poles and the Bell poles removed.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Announcement was made by Secretary of State Edward J. Barrett at Springfield that a charter was issued the Culligan Soft Water Service, Inc. There will be 500 shares of common stock having a par value of $100. Harold J. Gressens, Ina L. Gressens and Herbert L. Gresesns were incorporators. The corporation deals in and with water conditioning units of all kinds.

That sidetrack leading to the Cyclone Fence Company certainly has one of the worst crossings in DeKalb on Pleasant Street. Don’t know whether it is owned by the North Western or the Great Western, but the north side of that crossing is a mess, almost wrenches the wheel from your hands. Mr. North or Mr. Great should get busy and fix it before somebody gets hurt and files a damage suit.

Carl Swanson, Jr., of Sycamore was host to the Flying Farmers at a Fly-in breakfast held at the Sycamore Airport Sunday morning, June 25. Breakfast was served to more than a hundred flying farmers and their families. Due to the heavy fog many came by automobile. Prizes in the spot landing contest were won by Frank Snyder of Kirkland, Bob Bresson of West Brooklyn, and Wayne Lucas of Kingston.

Work on the South Malta Road bridge across the Kishwaukee River is moving at a fast pace. Excavation on the west bank of the river has been completed, the piles driven and workmen today were busy setting up the forms for the concrete piers on that side. Attempts are being made to complete all the heavy work possible on the west side while the big crane is still over there. It will be necessary for the river to go down considerable yet before it will reach normal summer levels, but it is not high enough to interfere with any of the operations. The crew has been increased to seven or eight men now and that work is progressing very well.

Among the names which go down in history for accomplishments in the westward migration from New England is that of Joseph F. Glidden, who is described as an inventor who “made barbed wire from a coffee grinder.” The Glidden story is history for DeKalb, since the inventor of barbed wire completed his work here, and laid the foundation for a huge business which is still being carried on in the manufacture of barbed wire.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The sagging overhead power lines and railroad tracks between rows of red brick no longer are visible on the streets, but the tell-tale section of brick on North 13th street between Pleasant and Lewis streets stand as a reminder of the trolley cars that used to operate in DeKalb.

Patients who pay for their own care at the DeKalb County Nursing Home may be forced to sign a contract and pay their monthly bills in advance if they wish to be admitted to the county home.

Mass immunizations for pre-school age children, conducted at the schools, may not be dead in DeKalb County after all. DeKalb County Board committee last night unanimously approved a carefully worked resolution urging the Board of Health to “work with the DeKalb County Medical Society to make sure that all children in the county are immunized” against disease.

Artists from four states came to the shaded lawn of Ellwood House Sunday to display their works at the third annual arts and crafts fair. The “Art at Ellwood” show attracted more than 4,000 people before a steady downpour forced a premature folding up of shops. The blacksmith shop and the newly opened basement were a huge success.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

It was 11:30 p.m. Friday, well past the bed time for your typical 8 to 12-year-old. But on Friday night, scores of such children, and many even younger were up and about in DeKalb. Not only were these kids staying up late, they were doing so with the blessing of parents and grandparents. Nearly 300 people lined up Saturday for the 12:01 a.m. opening of the Junction Book Store, 822 W. Lincoln Highway. The reason: Saturday was the first day of sales for the fourth in the series of Harry Potter books, titles “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

A tour of the new County Farm Woods Preserve site Thursday night brought out a group of neighbors and conservationists who are concerned about the loss of trees and open space, but also appreciative of the county’s conservations efforts. Forest Preserve District Director Terry Hannan conducted the public outing at the request of the local affiliate of Sierra Club, the Kishwaukee Solducs. Hannan identified for the group the area that had been slated for development that will now become part of the new preserve, thanks to the developer’s willingness to alter its original building “footprint” at the request of the county board’s Forest Preserve Committee.

Compiled by Sue Breese