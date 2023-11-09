Great Lakes Credit Union collects coats, winter gear

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union is partnering with Cradles to Crayons Chicago to host a coat and winter gear drive.

Cradles to Crayons Chicago provides children from birth to age 12 who live in homeless or low-income situations with essential items they need to thrive. Items they supply are free.

Through Nov. 30, collection boxes will be stationed at all 13 GLCU branches located throughout the Chicago area. Members, employees and those in the community are encouraged to stop by a branch to donate new and gently used coats and winter gear for children, women and men.

“A coat may seem simple to many, but hundreds of children and adults in our communities will need a warm winter coat for the cold months ahead” said Matthew Rizzie, executive director of the GLCU Foundation for Financial Empowerment. “We’re excited to partner with Cradles to Crayons to collect and distribute coats across Chicagoland to help families keep warm this winter.”

Last year, GLCU collected more than 500 coats and other winter apparel.