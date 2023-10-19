Tickets on sale now for Lake County Film Festival

GRAYSLAKE – The Lake County Film Festival returns for its 13th year, bringing the best of independent films to Lake County.

The College of Lake County hosts the festival at the campus in Grayslake for two weekends packed with film screenings.

The slate of 26 feature films and 80 short films was announced at an event at the college Sept. 22. Tickets and passes are on sale.

The festival will launch Oct. 31 with a special secret screening of a Halloween-themed, Lake County-produced horror film at 8 p.m.

“It’s always special when we can show a film from Lake County,” festival founder Nat Dykeman said, “but showing this slasher film on Halloween, which has never been shown publicly before, takes everything to a new level.”

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and it’s expected that many of the cast and crew will be in attendance. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, visit www.lakecountyfilmfestival.org.