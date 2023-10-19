Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, Zengeler Cleaners team up for Coats for Vets drive

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville Sunrise Rotary is teaming up again with Zengeler Cleaners for its annual Coats for Vets collection drive.

The goal is to collect winter coats, jackets and other seasonal apparel for veterans throughout northern Illinois.

Donations are being accepted by any Libertyville Rotary Sunrise member. Donations also can be dropped off at either of Zengeler Cleaners’ Libertyville locations, 539 E. Park Ave. and 1401 Peterson Road.

“It’s far too common for veterans returning from active duty to face a variety of problems while trying to readjust to civilian life,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in a news release. “As long as U.S. troops are deployed in hot zones around the world, we’ll continuously have a new group of veterans returning home every month, many of whom will be in desperate need of jobs, food, clothing and housing. Coats for Vets provides a great opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices our troops unselfishly make on our behalf.”

While the drive is called Coats for Vets, all types of clothing are welcome, especially blankets, gloves, hats and other seasonal apparel in addition to coats and jackets.

“With the help of generous individuals in the community, we’re confident this year’s drive will once again be a huge success,” Zengeler said. “And remember … every donated item will be put to good use. With that in mind, the Coats for Vets drive may be a great time to look through your closets and donate all those items you no longer need.”

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 1. Once the donations are gathered, the Zengeler team will thoroughly inspect, repair as needed and clean every single item and then deliver the renewed items for distribution before Veterans Day on Nov. 11.