October 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Happy Hour with Lambs Farm planned at North Shore Distillery

New event offers way to help those with developmental disabilities while enjoying drinks, eats

By Shaw Local News Network

Ireland Lenz, 3, of Lake Villa, takes a break from brushing the sheep and goats to give one of the goats a hug in the petting area of the Farmyard at Lambs Farm in Libertyville on Sept. 17. (Candace H. Johnson)

LIBERTYVILLE – Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives, welcomes guests to Happy Hour with Lambs Farm.

The new event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at North Shore Distillery in Green Oaks.

Cost is $75 a person and includes a guided distillery tour with samples, a cocktail demonstration station and appetizers from the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery.

The event is an opportunity to support Lambs Farm while meeting new people.

Tickets are available at https://lambsfarm.org/event/happy-hour-with-lambs-farm-2/.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois