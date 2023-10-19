Happy Hour with Lambs Farm planned at North Shore Distillery

LIBERTYVILLE – Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives, welcomes guests to Happy Hour with Lambs Farm.

The new event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at North Shore Distillery in Green Oaks.

Cost is $75 a person and includes a guided distillery tour with samples, a cocktail demonstration station and appetizers from the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery.

The event is an opportunity to support Lambs Farm while meeting new people.

Tickets are available at https://lambsfarm.org/event/happy-hour-with-lambs-farm-2/.