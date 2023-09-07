Gurnee Park District congratulates pickleball tourney winners

GURNEE – Twenty-two teams competed Aug. 26 in the Gurnee Park District’s End of Summer pickleball tournament at O’Plaine Park.

In the Women’s Intermediate division, Michelle Zimmerman and Ellen Granda took first place, Laurie Sandman and Jennifer Calliss took second place and Emma Degan and May Flavin finished third.

In the Men’s Intermediate division, Christian Underwood and Adam Johnson took first place, DJ Armbrecht and Dave Armbrecht took second place and Don Schlicker and Jeff Nieze finished third.

In the Women’s Beginner division, Nichole Johnson and Jenny Harper finished first, Lynn Barger and Amanda Barger took second place and Sarah Grover and Julie McCarthy finished third.