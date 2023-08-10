Edly-Allen to host ‘Stateville Calling’ documentary and discussion panel

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen invites the public to attend a documentary and discussion of “Stateville Calling” on Aug. 10.

“It is important our community is informed of the high costs associated with keeping aging inmates in the prison system. Elderly inmates cost our state billions of dollars and they are the least likely to reoffend,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University Center of Lake County, 1200 University Center Drive in Grayslake. It will include a screening and discussion panel on “Stateville Calling,” an Emmy-nominated documentary that explores parole reform and the struggle of aging inmates in Illinois.

“This is an opportunity to provide the audience with a variety of perspectives and viewpoints regarding parole reform and our aging inmate population,” Edly-Allen said in a news release. “I hope this event can shed light on this issue and begin a dialogue on criminal justice reform in Illinois.”

The event is sponsored by Edly-Allen and several other Lake County legislators. It is free. Those planning to attend can register at www.eventbrite.com.

For questions, call Edly-Allen’s district office in Grayslake at 847-548-5631.