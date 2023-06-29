Vernon Hills Marathon welcomes U-Haul equipment to business

VERNON HILLS – U-Haul Co. of Illinois Inc. announced Vernon Hills Marathon has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Vernon Hills community.

Vernon Hills Marathon, 202 U.S. Route 45, will offer essential services such as U-Haul trucks and support rental items.

Business hours are 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this location by calling 224-513-5250 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Vernon-Hills-IL-60061/030151/ .

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment for do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through U-Haul affiliations. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community, according to the news release.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises so there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.

Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.