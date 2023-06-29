Save more than daylight with focus on fire safety

MOUNT PROSPECT – Summer is a time to create lasting memories with friends and loved ones outside while enjoying the nicer weather. It’s also a time when there are fire dangers associated with many of those fun outdoor activities.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, gas grills are involved in more than 9,000 home fires a year. Leaks or breaks in hoses are a main cause of these fires.

Make sure gas grills are working properly before barbecuing by checking the grill’s hoses for leaks or breaks. If you can smell gas and there is no flame, turn off both the tank and the grill and consider getting it serviced by a professional before using it. If the leak does not stop, call 911. If you smell gas while cooking, immediately move away from the grill and leave it where it is. If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least five minutes before relighting it. If the problem persists, it may be time for a new grill.

In addition to grilling, enjoying a fire pit is another seasonal activity. The Consumer Product Safety Commission found that in 2022 more than 6,000 burn injuries resulted from the use of fire pits near homes.

Anyone lighting a fire to enjoy a fire pit always should have a bucket of water or a hose that can transport water nearby. Also, place a shovel with a bucket of sand or dirt nearby in case the fire gets out of control. Fire pits should be placed at a minimum of 25 feet away from any structure or materials that can burn. In addition to homes, materials can include leaves and sticks, low branches and shrubs. Do not use gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids to light fires in fire pits.

“As advocates for burn survivors, Camp I Am Me strongly encourages everyone to enjoy the beautiful summer months but always with an eye toward safety,” Executive Director Phil Zaleski said in a news release. “Help to prevent needless tragedies by remembering the safety tips provided so you can create happy and lasting summer memories for you and your family.”

For additional fire safety tips and to learn more about Camp I Am Me, visit campiamme.org.