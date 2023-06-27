Motorcyclist seriously injured in Green Oaks crash

GREEN OAKS -- A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy saved the life of a motorcyclist involved in a traffic crash.

About 3:40 p.m. June 24, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 176 and Bayonne Avenue, Green Oaks, for a traffic crash involving a Ford transit van and Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to a news release.

Deputy Dwight Arrowood observed the operator of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old Skokie man, with a major leg wound, and he was bleeding significantly. Arrowood applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist’s leg to stop the bleeding.

Police say the driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old Gurnee woman, was traveling east on Route 176. She tried to make a left turn onto northbound Bayonne Avenue, directly in the path of the westbound Harley-Davidson. The Harley-Davidson struck the Ford, and the operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. The driver of the Ford and her 26-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.