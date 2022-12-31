Burglary crew identified, charged

WAUKEGAN -- Lake County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a crew associated with burglaries in a number of counties, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 19, 2022, in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s deputies at the scene conducted evidence technician work and sheriff’s detectives obtained video surveillance of the burglars, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s detectives worked with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, who were conducting investigations on the same burglary crew. Through collaboration with the task force, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives, and other regional law-enforcement identified Al Miller, 35, of Chicago, as being one of the burglars, according to the release. The other two were identified as juveniles, a 17-year-old boy of Chicago, and a 16-year-old boy of Chicago.

On Dec. 10, 2022, while conducting surveillance, members of task force observed the crew committing a residential burglary in Glencoe. The three were arrested. Miller remains held in the Cook County Jail.

On Dec. 30, 2022, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives obtained the following charges for Miller: contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a Class X felony; and residential burglary, which is a Class 1 felony, according to the release.

A warrant was issued for Miller and a bond of $250,000 was set on the warrant. Miller will be transferred to the Lake County Jail following his Cook County court proceedings. The juveniles are being referred to Lake County Juvenile Court for their criminal involvement.

Miller also has an active arrest warrant out of DuPage County in connection with burglarizing a residence there.

This crew is suspected of a residential burglary that occurred in Long Grove around the time of the Green Oaks burglary, and additional charges are likely.