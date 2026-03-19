Fox Lake man accused of beating boy, 7

A 42-year-old Fox Lake man has been charged with misdemeanors following a domestic battery investigation involving a 7-year-old boy, police said.

About 1:15 p.m. March 17, the Fox Lake Police Department received a report from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services regarding an alleged domestic battery that occurred earlier that morning at a local residence, authorities said.

DCFS was contacted after the child disclosed the alleged abuse to a school counselor, according to a police news release.

Police said that led to charges against Michael R. Klosowski of domestic battery bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor, and domestic battery physical contact, a Class A misdemeanor.

The initial investigation indicated that Klosowski allegedly struck the child in the chest with his fist, lifted him by the neck, threw him onto a chair, and held him down while making threats, police said. The child was observed to have injuries, including bruising and marks on his neck and chest, as well as an approximately 4-inch scrape on his chest.

Fox Lake Police investigators, in coordination with a DCFS caseworker, responded to the child’s school and took the child into protective custody, authorities said. The child was taken to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital for medical evaluation. It was determined that the boy is the only child in the household, and he was placed into the temporary custody of an extended family member, according to the release.

About 5:15 p.m. March 17, investigators contacted Klosowski at his place of employment, where police said he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fox Lake Police Department.

On March 18, Fox Lake Investigators brought the child to the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. After the interview, and with the assistance of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, formal charges were approved against Klosowski, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.