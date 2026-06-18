Sounds of Summer concerts in swing in Gurnee

This summer, Gurnee Park District will host its free Sounds of Summer concert series at Viking Park, along with one special performance at Hunt Club Park. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

This summer, Gurnee Park District will host its free Sounds of Summer concert series at Viking Park, along with one special performance at Hunt Club Park.

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series provides free music in the park for adults and children. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Well-behaved dogs are allowed and must remain leashed at all times.

Concert schedule

June 16, 10:30 a.m.: Ben Tatar & the Tatar Tots (Children’s entertainment)

June 25, 7 p.m.: Disco Circus

July 9, 7 p.m.: Billy Elton (Sponsored by Old National Bank)

July 21, 10:30 a.m.: Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans (Children’s entertainment)

July 23, 7 p.m.: Mike & Joe (at Hunt Club Park)

Aug. 13, 7 p.m.: No Limit

Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m.: Miss Jamie & the Farm Hands (Children’s entertainment)

Inclement weather in the forecast? Check Gurnee Park District’s Rainout Line at rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict. Weather-related decisions are made by 2 p.m. the day of each evening concert, and at 9 a.m. for children’s concerts.