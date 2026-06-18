Joliet dedicates City Square, calling it ‘an investment in our community’

Mayor Terry D'Arcy and other Joliet city officials stand under the Unity Dome sculpture during the official dedication of the City Square in downtown Joliet on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The square opened for on May 1. (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

Joliet city officials gathered for an official dedication ceremony for the new City Square along Chicago Street on Thursday afternoon.

“City Square is more than a public space. It is an investment in our community, our downtown and our future. Its success won’t be measured by the number of events held here, but by the memories created, the connections made and the sense of pride it inspires,” said Ann Sylvester, director of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for the city.

The Square, which opened May 1 for community events, is seen as a major component of the city’s revitalization plans for the downtown district.

Chris Michael, a singer and songwriter from Joliet, performed his original song, “All We Need Is Love.”

Others in attendance included Megan Millen, executive director of the Joliet Public Library, Gary Schumal, president of Austin-Tyler Construction, Angela Guzman from Joliet Central High School and Sijia Chen, the artist who designed the Unity Dome sculpture that is a cornerstone of the Square.

For a listing of upcoming events at City Square, visit joliet.gov/our-city/visitors/city-square.