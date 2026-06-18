Bourbonnais trustees approve moratorium on data centers

Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill (left) and Mayor Jeff Keast discuss a proposed moratorium on data centers in the village during a meeting June 10, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Bourbonnais trustees passed an ordinance that places a moratorium on building data centers in the village during Monday’s board meeting.

The vote was 4-0 with trustees Angie Serafini and Craig Toepfer not present.

During an Economic and Community Development Committee meeting June 10 with all trustees present, it was unanimous to pass the ordinance.

The village is the first local government in Kankakee County to put in place the moratorium.

“It doesn’t protect us outside our village boundaries. It’s just limited to the village boundaries,” said during a telephone interview Wednesday.

The moratorium is a temporary fix that expires Jan. 31, 2027, according to the ordinance.

Mayor Jeff Keast and Van Mill said last week the moratorium gives them time to protect the village from future data centers.

More than 100 people attended the board’s Monday meeting, concerned over rumors on social media that the village was allowing a data center.

However, officials explained that during a Planning and Zoning Board meeting in April, they were discussing ways to help the village have legal resources in place to keep data centers out of the village.