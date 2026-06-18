Kirk Players to stage ‘All in the Timing’

Three monkeys punching at typewriters trying to write Hamlet. Two people on a first date, desperate to finally say the right thing. Leon Trotsky with a hatchet planted on his head. These hilarious scenes and more are plucked from the brilliant mind of David Ives and brought to life in the Kirk Players’ production of “All in the Timing.”

Seven one-acts build on one another to create a production that is more than the sum of its parts.

Veteran Kirk Players are joined by guest performers and directed by Jon Leslie Lynn to create a night of wacky fun, where the words themselves are the main character. You won’t want to miss the final mainstage show of Kirk Players’ 60th anniversary season.

Join the Kirk Players at West Oak Middle School for performances at 7:30 p.m. June 20 and 2 p.m. June 21, 7:30 p.m June 26 and 2 p.m. June 28.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 62 and older and $10 for children and students.

For information or to buy tickets, visit kirkplayers.org.