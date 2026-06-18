Deer Park Town Center plans summer events

Deer Park Town Center is gearing up for the summer season with a spectacular lineup of free, family-friendly events, kicking off with outdoor movie nights in June. (Photo provided by Deer Park Center)

Deer Park Town Center has announced its lineup of free, family-friendly events through August.

The seasonal programming offers community members many opportunities to enjoy outdoor entertainment, live music and engaging experiences throughout the summer.

“Summer is one of the most exciting times of year at Deer Park Town Center, and we’re pleased to offer a lineup of events that brings people together in an engaging outdoor setting,” said Lisa Blaszinski, general manager at Deer Park Town Center. “These events have become beloved traditions for many local families, and we’re proud to continue creating a destination where the community can connect and make lasting memories.”

Deer Park Town Center’s summer event lineup includes:

Outdoor Movie Nights

At Road by Brighton near the traffic circle. Preshow activities begin at 6 p.m. Guests can bring chairs and blankets to enjoy family-friendly films under the stars. Featured films begin at 7 p.m. and include “Lilo & Stitch” on July 10 and “Hoppers” on Aug. 28.

“Walk with Me” with SOUL Harbour Ranch Therapy Animals

Second Sundays at 10:30 a.m., across from Pottery Barn. The SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Program’s “Walk with Me” series includes a 20- to 30-minute walk around the center with registered Pet Partners miniature horses and dogs, followed by time to meet the animals and take photos. Event dates include July 12 and Aug. 9. Registration is required.

Deer Park summer concerts

Free live music takes center stage from 6 to 8 p.m. at Road by Brighton near the traffic circle during a series of outdoor concerts featuring many musical styles. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Performances include:

June 25: Semple Band: A Chicago-based band performing music genres from classic rock to modern pop hits.

July 23: Gone 2 Paradise: A Jimmy Buffett tribute experience featuring fan-favorite island-inspired tunes.

Aug. 27: American English: An award-winning Beatles tribute band celebrating the music of the Fab Four.

All events are weather-dependent and may be canceled at any time. Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverages from Deer Park Town Center dining options before or during events. No outside food, beverages or coolers are permitted.

For information about summer events, visit shopdeerparktowncenter.com.