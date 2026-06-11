Lake County seeks residents for Ethics Commission

Lake County is seeking residents to serve on the County’s Independent Ethics Commission.

The purpose of the Commission is to review, investigate, hear and act on ethics complaints. The Commission was formed by the Lake County Board in 2021 as part of a comprehensive update to the County’s Ethics & Conduct Code.

“To uphold public confidence, ethics inquiries must be reviewed through a fair and independent process,” said Paul Frank, Lake County Financial and Administrative Committee chair. “Our Board created this independent ethics commission to ensure that a separate body would review any and all inquiries. To maintain transparency and integrity, the commission is solely comprised of qualified volunteers who are not a part of Lake County government. We encourage residents who value good government and public service to apply.”

Commissioners are appointed to three-year terms. They meet two times per year and as needed to review complaints. Meetings take place at the Lake County Administration Building, 18 N. County St., Waukegan.

Applications to serve on the Ethics Commission can be completed through this online application form and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15. Applicants should select the Ethics Commission as their first or second choice.

To apply, visit lakecountyil.gov/FormCenter/County-Board-11/Appointment-Application-52.