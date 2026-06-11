Lake County Forest Preserves to mark America’s 250th anniversary

This Civil War-era American flag will be on display in "Pursuit of Happiness: Many Journeys, One Community" special exhibition, opening June 27 at the Dunn Museum. (Photo by Mark Widhalm via Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves is commemorating America’s 250th anniversary with a yearlong series of museum exhibitions, education programs, guided walks, outdoor experiences and online resources that connect national history to Lake County.

“As we commemorate 250 years of our nation’s history, we also have a responsibility to preserve the places, stories and traditions that will be passed on to future generations,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “This initiative invites residents to celebrate our past while helping protect the natural and cultural resources that define Lake County.”

The celebration is organized around three themes: history, nature and community.

History

Visitors can explore how local stories connect to the nation’s broader history through exhibitions, programs and resources offered by the Dunn Museum in Libertyville.

Opening June 27, “Pursuit of Happiness: Many Journeys, One Community” uses photographs and artifacts from the museum’s collections to examine how generations of Lake County residents built communities, overcame challenges and contributed to the common good.

A companion exhibition, “Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomi Tradition in the New Millennium,” features the work of photographer Sharon Hoogstraten (Citizen Potawatomi). Through vivid portraits and personal reflections, the exhibit highlights contemporary Potawatomi individuals from all nine Potawatomi nations and explores themes of cultural identity, resilience and connection to tradition.

Education programs, lectures and digital content will further connect residents with Lake County’s rich history, from early settlement and agriculture to military service, immigration and civic life.

Nature

The Forest Preserves’ 31,800-plus acres of protected forests, prairies, wetlands and lakes offer other ways to reflect on America’s past and future.

America250-themed walks, outdoor programs and interpretive activities will encourage visitors to explore landscapes that have shaped life in Lake County for centuries. Programs will examine how natural resources influenced settlement, transportation, recreation and conservation while highlighting the importance of protecting these places for future generations.

The annual Hike Lake County program, running Aug. 15–Nov. 30, allows visitors to experience a new preserve on foot and take in the beauty of the landscape with 12 designated trails to choose from, including locations tied to America’s 250th anniversary. Details and this year’s routes will be posted at LCFPD.org/HLC in early August.

Community

The anniversary also offers an opportunity to recognize the many voices, cultures and traditions that continue to shape Lake County. Other America 250 highlights include:

The launch of the 250 Years: Nature & Community webpage, a hub for programs, educational resources and opportunities to participate in anniversary activities.

Educational programs, presentations and family activities focused on local history, nature and culture. Resources for teachers and school programs are also available.

56 Quills: American Pils, a limited-edition craft beer collaboration with Harbor Brewing Company in Lake Villa inspired by early American brewing traditions. The beer takes its name from the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, who penned their signatures with quills.

Volunteer opportunities invite residents to leave their own legacy by supporting habitat restoration and education efforts. Opportunities are available for individuals and groups, with training provided for all positions.

Chicago legend Wayne Messmer will make a special guest appearance June 30 at Independence Grove in Libertyville. He will sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” at the Concerts in the Plaza series.

An online FAQ answers common questions about America 250, explains the significance of the anniversary and provides information about local programs, events and ways to participate.

For information, visit LCFPD.org/250.