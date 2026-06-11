Lake County 250 event planned June 13 in Lake Zurich

Dan Swanson, chairman of the Illinois House Veterans Affairs Committee will present resolutions from the House honoring American veterans who defended freedom in the U.S. at a luncheon June 13 at the American Legion in Lake Zurich.

Among the plaques to be unveiled will be Maj. Edward Vattmann. Vattmann’s grave is at the entrance to the Fort Sheridan cemetery. A statue was damaged three years ago and the VA has announced that it will be repaired by Veterans Day 2026.

Vattmann is responsible for having peace between the Sioux Indians and the 7th Cavalry after the death of Chief Sitting Bull. As chaplain at Fort Sheridan, he was sent to the Dakotas to negotiate a peace treaty. He was the first Catholic priest to be commissioned as a chaplain in the U.S. Army, and as a friend of President William McKinley, he gave the president his last rites after his assassination.

He became a personal friend of President Theodore Roosevelt and was sent to the Philippines to negotiate a settlement between the Catholic Church and the Philippine natives.

Others being recognized are General John Shalikashvili; Bill Bainbridge, Sergeant Major of the Army; General George Marshall; Brig. General Paul Tibbetts; and Major Paul Syverson.

The plaques are made by the industrial art department at Mundelein High School.

Keynote speakers at the event will be Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch and Terry Prince, director of veterans affairs

The luncheon will start at 11 a.m. Seating is limited. For reservations, email Colonel Michael Peck at colpeck@yahoo.com.