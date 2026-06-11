Celebrate Lake County 4‑H at the 2026 Fair

In this file photo, Evette Lamps, 8, of Gurnee, and Audrey Jachyn, 7, of Grayslake, both with the Millburn Clovers 4-H Club, feed some goats during the Lake County Fair on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. (Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network)

Youth from across Lake County will showcase a year of hands‑on learning at the 2026 Lake County 4‑H Fair, held July 29 to Aug. 2 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

4‑H members will present projects in agriculture, STEM, visual arts, culinary skills, textiles, photography, civic engagement, and more. This year’s exhibits reflect months of preparation and a growing range of project areas. New exhibit categories for the 2025–26 4‑H year include building with agronomy, bricks and live floral demonstration.

“As a 4‑H Program Coordinator, one of my greatest joys is General Project and Visual Arts Judging. I love seeing the creativity and hard work our young 4‑H’ers pour into the incredible projects they bring each year. It’s something you won’t want to miss,” said Ofelia Delgado, Lake County program coordinator.

Livestock exhibitors began work in February during the Beef and Livestock Weigh‑In, where youth prepared cattle, swine, goats, sheep, and poultry for competition while meeting state livestock and ethics requirements.

“Through the 4‑H animal ethics course, members learn far more than rules," Delgado said. “They learn responsibility, compassion, and the importance of doing what’s right for their animals. It teaches them how to care with integrity, make ethical decisions, and honor the trust placed in them as young livestock caretakers.”

Inside the fairgrounds, the 4‑H Pavilion will feature judged exhibits in crafts, ceramics, culinary arts, painting, photography, and gardening, with ribbons awarded in each category. All projects receive ribbons, and some winners have the opportunity to compete at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Aug.15. All projects and livestock displays are open to the public during fair hours.

The Lake County Fair Association continues its long partnership with Illinois 4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization. Through research‑based, hands‑on learning, 4‑H helps young people build leadership, responsibility, and practical skills.

For information on local programs, visit the Lake County 4‑H website at extension.illinois.edu/lm/lake-county-4-h-0.