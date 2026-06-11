Antioch earns national recognition

The village of Antioch has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal 2024.

The award recognizes governments that meet the highest standards in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Village officials said the recognition reflects Antioch’s broader commitment to sound financial management, including the recent passage of the village’s budget and a reduction in the tax levy. Together, those actions underscore the village’s focus on maintaining high-quality financial practices while being mindful of the impact on taxpayers.

“This recognition reflects the village of Antioch’s strong commitment to transparency and responsible financial management,” Antioch Mayor Scott J. Gartner said in a news release. “It also reinforces the work the Village Board and staff have done through the recent budget process to make thoughtful financial decisions, including reducing the tax levy while continuing to meet the needs of our community.”

“This award is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our Finance Department in producing a report that clearly communicates the village’s financial position,” finance director Michael Peterson said in the release. “That same discipline carries through in our annual budget process and helps ensure we are delivering services responsibly and efficiently.”

The GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.