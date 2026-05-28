Project to limit flooding at Bangs Lake completed

The Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, the Lake County Board and the Village of Wauconda marked the completion of the Bangs Lake Outfall Improvement Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 18 in Wauconda. (Photo provided by Lake County Government)

The Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, the Lake County Board and the village of Wauconda marked the completion of the Bangs Lake Outfall Improvement Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 18 in Wauconda.

This investment in infrastructure will benefit residents and visitors by helping alleviate flooding to more than 70 properties and eight roads in Wauconda. As heavy rainfall events have become more common, flooding and road closures have increased in this area. This project will help limit those disruptions, along with the stress and uncertainty flooding brings, for area residents and businesses.

The Bangs Lake outfall includes 6,450 feet of storm sewer and channels from the outfall structure at Phil’s Beach to the municipality limits at Illinois Route 176. The project included almost 4,000 feet of stream improvements, along with a new lake outfall structure, retaining wall, storm sewer and box culverts.

These improvements will help manage high water levels in Bangs Lake by upgrading the outfall control structure and related infrastructure. Previously, the lake level was managed by manually adding and removing bars to the outfall gate. The new system allows remote monitoring of the lake level and management of the gate.

Multiple components of the existing infrastructure had reached the end of their useful life and had deteriorated, requiring replacement. Several areas within the Village are known to flood during heavy rain events. Local roads have been closed 40 times due to flooding in the last several years. Area residents’ homes are regularly impacted by flooding, with it occurring up to 15 times a year in the past decade.

This project will also have a positive environmental impact by enhancing the lake and stream ecosystems. The newly stabilized streambanks and shorelines will reduce erosion and sediment build-up. Additionally, native vegetation was planted as part of the restoration efforts to further improve water quality. This supports long-term ecological balance that will protect and enhance the natural environment. This will lead to the lake staying clean and healthy, allowing it to thrive and be enjoyed at its best by residents, visitors and wildlife for years.

This project is partially funded by a $2.5 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant. Additional funding is provided by the local sponsor the village of Wauconda, which contributed $266,387. Lake County was awarded a $122 million appropriation from the DCEO to support regional stormwater initiatives to reduce flooding and improve infrastructure for hard-hit communities countywide.

SMC finished 13 DCEO-funded projects from 2022 to 2024 with the initial $30 million in funding from this appropriation. The Bangs Lake project is one of 16 projects to be funded by the second $30 million in funding from 2025 to 2027.