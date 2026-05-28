Alumni dedicate memorial bench outside DeKalb High School

A new memorial bench has been created, installed, and is now permanently in place at the front of DeKalb High School, thanks to over 100 donors providing over $5,000 for the project spanning across all 10 classes in the ‘70s. The bench was celebrated on Friday, May 22, 2026, outside the high school as part of a ceremony with alumni in attendance. (Megann Horstead)

A new alumni memorial bench for the classes of ‘70s from DeKalb High School was dedicated on Friday, May 22, outside the high school.

It was a gift to the high school inspired by a campaign started in the fall of 2025 to raise money from all 10 classes spanning the 70s for the project, according to project leaders. They saw more than $5,000 raised in total.

The bench has since been created, installed, and put in place outside the high school for all to cherish.

The bench features a copy of the high school’s logo that was used in the ’70s on the plaque attached to it, according to project leaders.

An excess of $1,500 had been raised beyond what was needed for the costs of the memorial bench, according to project leaders. They said they voted to donate those funds to the DeKalb High School Alumni Scholarship Fund.