LCDOT plans Envision 2050 Open House

The Lake County Division of Transportation invites the public to Open House for Envision 2050, a long-range plan that will guide how the county invests in transportation projects through the year 2050.

This plan is about the future of roads, paths and transit in Lake County. The public’s perspective is valuable in helping develop a transportation plan that reflects the priorities and values of the community.

The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Round Lake Beach Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach.

The meeting will be held in an open house format with no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to stop by at any time during the two‑hour window to explore materials, ask questions and share input. A Virtual Open House will be available during the same time as the in-person Open House, allowing participants to review materials and provide feedback online.

Be part of the conversation and help guide decisions that will impact how people move throughout Lake County for the next 25 years.