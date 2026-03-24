Antioch man charged after firing gun to scare off fishermen

An Antioch man faces charges after he fired a warning shot at fishermen that he said were trespassing on his private pond, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. March 21, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Lake Avenue in Antioch in response to a trespassing complaint, according to a news release.

The incident involved fishermen in a boat on a private pond owned by Theodore Cartner, 76, of Antioch. Cartner reported that the individuals were not permitted on the property, although they had accessed the pond via a public channel.

An argument ensued between Cartner, who remained on land, and the fishermen, who remained in their boat. Both parties contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. While dispatchers were speaking with the fishermen, a gunshot was heard over the phone, according to the release.

The fishermen told the deputies that during the argument, Cartner retrieved a shotgun and discharged it, with pellets striking the water near their boat. Cartner admitted to firing the weapon into the air in an attempt to warn the individuals to leave and voluntarily surrendered the firearm, according to the release.

The facts of the case were reviewed by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Cartner was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail, to await his initial court appearance.