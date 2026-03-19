Lake Villa District Library announces April featured artist

“Madeline’s Flowers” courtesy of Clarese Ornstein (Photo provided by Clarese Ornstein via Lake Villa District Library)

Lake Villa District Library proudly announces ‘Seeking Joy in My Journey: The Artwork of Clarese Ornstein’ as the March - April Featured Artist.

The exhibit features art Ornstein created in Illinois, Wisconsin and Ireland.

“I have been on a joyful journey,” Ornstein said in a news release. “Learning from other artists, mentors while experimenting with many media and always being inspired by nature’s beauty.”

Ornstein will discuss her work as well as demonstrate the process of creating a collage with painted papers at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

For information, call 847-245-5115 or visit www.lvdl.org.