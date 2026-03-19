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Lake County Journal

Lake Villa District Library announces April featured artist

‘Seeking Joy in My Journey: The Artwork of Clarese Ornstein’ on display

“Madeline’s Flowers” courtesy of Clarese Ornstein

“Madeline’s Flowers” courtesy of Clarese Ornstein (Photo provided by Clarese Ornstein via Lake Villa District Library)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lake Villa District Library proudly announces ‘Seeking Joy in My Journey: The Artwork of Clarese Ornstein’ as the March - April Featured Artist.

The exhibit features art Ornstein created in Illinois, Wisconsin and Ireland.

“I have been on a joyful journey,” Ornstein said in a news release. “Learning from other artists, mentors while experimenting with many media and always being inspired by nature’s beauty.”

Ornstein will discuss her work as well as demonstrate the process of creating a collage with painted papers at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

For information, call 847-245-5115 or visit www.lvdl.org.

LindenhurstLake Villa Library DistrictArt
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois