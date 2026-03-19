Kitten seeks family to play, cuddle with

Dolores is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 19, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Dolores says, “Being a kitten is a rough life. You have to run with your playmates, wrestle, share toys, climb up on the cat tree and then jump down. No wonder that sometimes we go from being awake to deeply asleep in just a few seconds.

“I love toys that I can carry around, especially pompoms and catnip ones. I love petting, getting carried and hope that my new family would consider adopting me with a friend. After all, life would be boring without another playful kitten or cat. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

Dolores is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and is microchipped.

Adoption appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.