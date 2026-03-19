Another man charged in connection with Ingleside death

An additional person has been charged in connection with an October drive-by shooting death in Ingleside.

About 11:15 p.m. Oct. 10, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shots fired in the 35700 block of North Wilson Road, Ingleside, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old Round Lake man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the release. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts to no avail. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was at the Ingleside residence attending a birthday party when group arrived and engaged in an argument with partygoers. The group left, but after getting to their vehicles, they drove by the Ingleside residence and began shooting, striking the 19-year-old that was in the driveway, according to the release. The group then fled from the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Alejandro Castaneda of Round Lake Beach. On Oct. 14, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy results indicate that Castaneda died from a gunshot wound of the chest.

During the investigation, sheriff’s detectives identified the vehicle that was driven in the drive-by shooting. They located the vehicle parked at the residence of Yurem Mejia-Gomez, 18, of the 300 block of Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach, according to the release.

Additionally, detectives learned of a possible residence in Round Lake Beach where the firearm may have been hidden after the shooting. That residence was searched, but no firearm was located.

Lake County Sheriff’s Explosive Detection Canine Zack gave indications there was a firearm in a car parked in front of the home. The vehicle was searched, and the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located, along with ammunition that matched the type of rounds shot during the incident, according to the release.

Mejia-Gomez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

After additional investigation, another person has been charged.

Oscar E. Arteaga, 18, of Round Lake Beach, has been charged with possession of a firearm without an identification card and four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

An arrest warrant was issued March 16 for Arteaga, and he was arrested March 19.