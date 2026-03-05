Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation March 9

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents John Dingess on March 9.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m., and there will be a Q&A at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

Join the group for “The Relationship Between Science & Scripture.” Some of us have heard it said, “All truth is God’s truth.” What is the basis for believing what is true? God’s word is true because Jesus testified to the Father that, “Your word is truth.” So, it is Scripture that is truth by definition. Science is never true in a biblical sense, but science can be useful.

Dingess’ presentation will help to sort out the importance of science and Scripture.

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.