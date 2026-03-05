Breast cancer survivor gets VIP treatment at Bulls game

Advocate Health Care partnered with the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 26 to provide a VIP experience for Amber Costa, a breast cancer survivor from Island Lake, during the Bulls game at the United Center. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

Costa credits a friend’s encouragement for saving her life. Her friend, who had a family history of breast cancer, invited Costa to join her for a mammogram. Although Costa had no family history, she scheduled her first mammogram at age 44 to honor that commitment.

What began as a routine screening led to a Stage 1 diagnosis in January 2025. Because Costa had category D dense breast tissue, her care team recommended a breast MRI, which uncovered a second cancer in the same breast, not seen on mammography. In May, she underwent a successful double mastectomy performed by Dr. Barry Rosen, a breast surgeon at Advocate Health Care.

“Amber’s decision to get screened made all the difference. Early detection allowed us to treat her cancer effectively and lower the odds of her requiring chemotherapy,” Rosen said in a news release. “Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of supplemental imaging for those women with dense breasts. Her story is a powerful reminder of why regular screenings are so important.”

“The doctors and nurses at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital were phenomenal,” Costa said in the release. “Nurse Shelby stood out for her kindness and support, and Dr. Rosen gave me confidence in every decision. I felt like I was in the best hands.”

At the same time Costa was navigating her own diagnosis, her family was already facing another challenge: her husband’s ongoing treatment for colon cancer. Balancing both journeys, she focused on keeping life as steady as possible for their two sons, ages 12 and 13, drawing strength from her role as a mom.

Costa’s breast cancer diagnosis wasn’t her first time facing cancer. In 2013, Costa underwent surgery and radioactive iodine therapy for a rare, aggressive thyroid cancer. She recalls that period as another time when her family rallied around her, a support system she leaned on again during her recent treatment.

Through it all, Costa has remained optimistic and committed to sharing her story to encourage others. She urges people to stay proactive about screenings and lean on support systems. “Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “Surround yourself with family and friends — it makes a difference.”

Costa reflected on the importance of prioritizing her own health, even while caring for her family. “With everything I was going through, I kept putting my care on the back burner,” she said. “Making that appointment was a blessing. It saved my life.”

At the Bulls game, Costa and her sister and two sons enjoyed a special experience, gaining court access before tipoff and high-fiving players as they entered the court ahead of the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I’m so grateful for the chance to celebrate this moment with my family at the Bulls game,” Costa said. “After all we’ve been through, being here together means everything.”