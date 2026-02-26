Lake County Educator Job Fair planned

More than 35 schools and organizations hiring for both teaching and non-teaching positions will be represented at the fifth annual Lake County Educator Job Fair.

The event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Lake County Regional Office of Education, 1905 W. Field Court, Lake Forest.

Veterans and those with accessibility needs will have priority from 8 to 8:30 a.m. It is open to everyone else at 8:30 a.m.

Job opportunities will include bilingual teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, special education, school psychologists, social workers, bus drivers, custodians and more.

Registration is recommended. To register, visit lakecountyworkforcedevelopment-ujvas.formstack.com/forms/job_seeker_registration_form_2026.