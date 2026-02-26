Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Lake County Journal

Lake County Educator Job Fair planned

Event to take place at Regional Office of Education

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 35 schools and organizations hiring for both teaching and non-teaching positions will be represented at the fifth annual Lake County Educator Job Fair.

The event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Lake County Regional Office of Education, 1905 W. Field Court, Lake Forest.

Veterans and those with accessibility needs will have priority from 8 to 8:30 a.m. It is open to everyone else at 8:30 a.m.

Job opportunities will include bilingual teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, special education, school psychologists, social workers, bus drivers, custodians and more.

Registration is recommended. To register, visit lakecountyworkforcedevelopment-ujvas.formstack.com/forms/job_seeker_registration_form_2026.

Lake CountyJob FairEducationLake County Journal Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois