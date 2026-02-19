$3M in federal funding earmarked for Lake County projects

Lake County is slated to receive more than $3 million in federal funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, signed by President Trump on Feb. 3.

The funding supports two Lake County Public Works projects and one community development project aimed at strengthening water and wastewater infrastructure and affordable housing.

U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider (IL-10) and Jan Schakowsky (IL-9) submitted these projects to Congress for consideration as part of a federal initiative called Community Project Funding.

Lake Michigan Water Connection: $1 million (Schakowsky): This project will combine the Countryside Lake, Forest Lake and Hawthorn Woods/Glennshire water systems operated by the Lake County Department of Public Works and connect them to Lake Michigan water. The investment will strengthen system reliability, improve long-term water quality and reduce the risk of service disruptions for residents.

Antioch Township Sanitary Sewer Project: $1 million (Schneider): Many properties in Antioch Township near the Chain O ‘Lakes rely on onsite wastewater treatment systems that will require replacement in the coming years. LCPW is conducting engineering work to evaluate the feasibility of a new sanitary sewer system serving about 5,500 properties, which would help eliminate the environmental risks associated with failing onsite systems and ensure resilient, reliable wastewater service.

Lakeside Tower Rehabilitation: $1 million (Schneider): Funding will support the rehabilitation of Lakeside Tower, a 150-unit affordable housing residential building located in Waukegan. The project includes renovating the apartments along with addressing the physical needs of maintenance to the building. The funds will be administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Lake County will serve as a pass-through entity, with funds ultimately being provided to the property owner.

“We’re grateful to Representatives Schneider and Schakowsky for their continued partnership and advocacy on behalf of Lake County residents,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “This funding brings us a step closer to moving forward with transformational public works projects in Antioch Township and the unincorporated Hawthorn Woods area, while also rehabilitating 150 affordable housing apartments that are desperately needed in Lake County.”

Through its annual Legislative Program, the Lake County Board pursues new funding opportunities, supports legislation that benefits our residents and opposes measures that could negatively impact our county government or services.

The Legislative Program is developed each year by the Lake County Board’s Legislative Committee. After approval by the County Board, the County works with state and federal legislators to advance Lake County’s priorities.

“We would again like to thank our Lake County Congressional delegation for their robust partnership. They’ve been reliable partners in supporting various infrastructure projects throughout our county,” said John Wasik, Lake County Legislative Committee Chair. “This funding is the direct result of coordinated advocacy and will provide lasting benefits for residents across the county.”

Learn more about the Legislative Program on Lake County’s website.