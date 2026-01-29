Shaw Local

Don’t let the puppy face fool you; this playful dog is just fun-sized

Randell is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Jan. 29, 2026

Randell is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 29, 2026.

Randell is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 29, 2026. (Photo by Amy Goodale for Save-A-Pet)

By Shaw Local News Network

Randell says, “What’s the best way for me to say I love you? A wagging tail with a big smile and my puppy eyes.

“Look at my face … everyone thinks I’m a puppy, but I’m not. That’s so funny – I’m just a little dog that loves to have fun with toys. I enjoy making people smile and relax. Watch me running with a toy in my mouth and having fun or just sitting and looking at you with one of these killer head tilts.

“Sweet, fun, playful, affectionate and so much more. Did I convince you to complete a questionnaire?”

This terrier/Chihuahua mix is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

