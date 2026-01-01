Fun-loving dog ready to share his zest for life with forever family

Pete is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 1, 2026. (Photo by Jenny Ventouras for Save-A-Pet)

Pete says, “Hello everyone, it’s me, Pete, the active dog with one of the longest tongues around here.

“I enjoy running, and chasing the ball even though I don’t always return it. I let people enjoy the fetching part, ha, ha! Oh, and butt scratches feel so good, They get me all wiggly.

“I’m ready to share all the excitement that life has to offer with an active and fun-loving family.”

Pete is about 4 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

In addition to adoption appointments, walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.