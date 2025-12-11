Shaw Local

Hot Cocoa Stroll planned at Hawthorn Mall

Live reindeer, skating rink, crafts, music among activities

Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills will host a Hot Cocoa Stroll from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Hawthorn Row.

Cozy up at Hawthorn Row for a festive evening the whole family will love. Sip, stroll, and soak in the holiday magic with live reindeer, an ice-skating rink, cocoa tents, kids’ crafts, live music, a cheerful vendor market and more.

Enjoy seasonal sips as you take in the twinkling atmosphere, including spiked hot cocoa, mulled wine, and additional festive beverages from Yard House and Nirvana Kitchen & Wine Bar.

While you explore, shop special offers and seasonal collections from Hawthorn Row retailers and eateries. Find the perfect holiday outfit, last-minute gifts or a cozy spot to toast the season.

Admission is free.

