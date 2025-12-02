Man struck, killed by Metra train at Ingleside station

A 22-year-old Ingleside man was struck and killed by a train Nov. 29 in Ingleside, authorities said.

About 10:20 p.m. Nov. 29, the Fox Lake Police Department, Metra Police Department, and Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded to the Ingleside Train Station for a report of a person that was struck by a train, according to a news release.

First responders arrived and found a 22-year-old man trapped under the train. The victim was freed and transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Richard Hayes II, of Ingleside. On Dec. 1, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that. Hayes died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.