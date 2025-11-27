Hawthorn Mall announces lineup of festive events

The holiday shopping season is officially underway at Hawthorn, and guests are invited to shop, sip, and celebrate with a full calendar of festive events. From Black Friday excitement to a stylish Sip & Shop and community-driven Small Business Saturday, there’s something for every shopper to enjoy.

Black Friday Bash: 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 in Center Park: Shop, save, and celebrate the biggest shopping day of the year with live DJ entertainment, giveaways, and festive energy! The first 100 shoppers will receive a special goodie bag filled with exclusive Black Friday offers and surprises from Hawthorn retailers.

Sip & Shop at Hawthorn Row: 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 in Hawthorn Row: Discover Hawthorn Row, Vernon Hills’ newest retail and dining destination, and celebrate the season in style at a festive Sip & Shop event. Enjoy holiday sips from Nirvana Kitchen & Wine Bar, exclusive in-store offers, and a lively mix of shopping and dining experiences featuring Yard House, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Anthropologie, FP Movement, LoveSac, and more.

The first 50 shoppers will receive a gift card to Anthropologie or FP Movement—the perfect way to kick off a stylish holiday weekend.

Small Business Saturday: Nov. 29 through Hawthorn: Hawthorn invites the community to celebrate Small Business Saturday by supporting the local entrepreneurs who bring unique flair and flavor to the center. With 26 locally owned retailers, guests can discover one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade goods and personalized service while celebrating the spirit of shopping small.

Featured local retailers include Moda, Tutti Frutti, Time Out Party & Play and Gallery of Art & Collectibles, among many others. From fashion and art to treats and family fun, these small businesses are an essential part of what makes Hawthorn a vibrant shopping and dining destination. By shopping small, guests can help strengthen the local community and support the talented small-business owners who make Hawthorn truly unique.

For information, head to visithawthorn.com or follow @VisitHawthorn on social media.