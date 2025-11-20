Hawthorn Holiday Experience brings seasonal magic

The Hawthorn Christmas Experience returns with festive family events, memorable photo moments, and a giving initiative designed to spread warmth throughout the community. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

Hawthorn is ready to make spirits bright. The Hawthorn Christmas Experience returns with festive family events, memorable photo moments, and a giving initiative designed to spread warmth throughout the community.

Santa’s Arrival Celebration: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21, parade from the H&M Court to Macy’s Court. Kick off the season with Santa’s festive parade through Hawthorn, complete with live entertainment, holiday characters, music, crafts, and treats for the whole family, including hot cocoa and cookies courtesy of Maggiano’s Little Italy. Each registered family receives a Holiday Swag Bag filled with festive goodies. Tickets cost $10 per family (includes swag bag). Visits with Santa are free, professional photo packages are available for purchase through Cherry Hill Programs.

The Hawthorn Christmas Experience: Nov. 21 to Dec. 24 in the lower level, Macy’s Court. Step into a winter wonderland and make cherished memories with Santa himself at The Hawthorn Christmas Experience, located on the lower level in Macy’s Court. Whether it’s your first visit or a family tradition, every photo captures the joy of the season. Guests who reserve in advance even receive a personalized phone call from Santa before their visit. Photo packages start at $39.99. Guests who book in advance receive a free personalized phone call from Santa before their visit.

November Santa Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a break from 3 to 4 p.m.) Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with a break from 3 to 3:30 p.m.) Sunday. Santa is not available on Thanksgiving Day.

Special Santa Events:

Pet Photo Nights: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8.

Sensory-Friendly Santa: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7.

Share the Warmth: Hawthorn Partners with One Warm Coat: Through Dec. 8 on the lower level near Center Park. This season, Hawthorn joins One Warm Coat to collect coats for individuals and families in need. All donations benefit Mano a Mano Family Resource Center, a Lake Park-based nonprofit serving more than 10,000 individuals each year through a variety of resources and services, including health resources, educational classes and workshops, and immigration legal services. The first 50 people who donate two coats to the Management Office (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Friday) will receive a $10 gift card to Eddie Bauer, Anthropologie, or FP Movement (one per person, while supplies last).

For information, visit visithawthorn.com or follow @VisitHawthorn on social media.