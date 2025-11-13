Faver Dias secures funding for ‘Bricks of Healing’

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D-Grayslake, is proud to announce $1 million in state funding secured to aid in lifting up survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking throughout Lake County.

“In Lake County, secure shelters for survivors of domestic abuse are at max capacity,” Faver Dias said in a news release. “I am committed to helping survivors find a renewed sense of hope and to helping them turn their pain into prosperity. The support and services offered at the new A Safe Place Shelter will be vital to that process.”

The funding will help support a new emergency shelter for A Safe Place Lake County—a nonprofit that plays a key role in encouraging survivors to get back on their feet by providing them with crucial services, such as emergency shelters, legal advocacy, counseling, and support, through its ‘Bricks of Healing’ program. This comes after Illinois saw a 110% increase in deaths related to domestic violence in 2024 and Lake County had the second highest domestic violence homicide/suicide rate in the state.

“The story of survivors in Lake County needs a brighter next chapter, and the first step in doing that is making sure that victims and their families who would like the opportunity to rebuild their lives are not turned away because of limited space and resources,” Faver Dias said. “Organizations like A Safe Place have the potential to continue making a difference in our community by standing up for our most vulnerable individuals, and funding like this is part of helping them do just that.”

The Grayslake Village Board approved the permit for the new shelter in October.