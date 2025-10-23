Man dies days after Grayslake motorcycle crash

A Lake Villa man has died days after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Grayslake, authorities said.

About 7:05 a.m. Oct. 9, the Grayslake Fire Protection District and Grayslake Police Department responded to the 2100 block of North Drury Lane for a report of a motorcycle operator down, off the roadway, according to a Lake County Coroner’s Office news release.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Lake Villa, had been located by a family member after a missing persons report had been filed the day before.

Based on the seriousness of the crash the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist in the investigation.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries, where he remained until his death on Oct. 22, according to the release.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the Kawasaki 650 sport bike, and the operator, were traveling northeast on Drury Lane and for an unknown reason failed to navigate the curve. The motorcycle struck the curb and left the roadway with the motorcycle and operator coming to rest about 40 feet east of the road. There was no indication that any other vehicles were involved, and the victim was wearing all the appropriate safety equipment, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death on Oct. 22.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Nathan Levandowski, of Lake Villa. Preliminary coroner’s investigation indicate that Levandowski died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and MCAT.