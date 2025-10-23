Join Save-A-Pet for fall festivities at Richardson Adventure Farm

Save-A-Pet is excited to once again partner with Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove for a day of fall fun that gives back.

Join Save-A-Pet on Oct. 25 and enjoy all the farm has to offer while helping provide care and shelter for homeless dogs and cats.

Richardson Adventure Farm is home to the world’s largest corn maze, a pumpkin patch, fall favorites like apple cider doughnuts, and a variety of activities for all ages.

Tickets purchased online will be given to the recipients on Oct. 25 at the Save-A-Pet table located at the entrance of Richardson Adventure Farm. Save-A-Pet representatives will be on-site from noon to 2 p.m. to sell tickets and provide wristbands to those who purchased online.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Richardson Adventure Farm,” said Stacy Ellington, development manager at Save-A-Pet. “It’s such a fun, family-friendly destination and the perfect way to celebrate the fall season. Best of all, every ticket purchased through Save-A-Pet directly helps provide care and shelter for our dogs and cats in need.”

Adult admission costs $30, and children ages 3 to 12 cost $24.

For information or to buy tickets, visit saveapetil.org.