Hawthorn announces fall events calendar

Hawthorn has announced a diverse calendar of events designed to provide rich, family-friendly experiences throughout the autumn season.

From a full-scale harvest festival to a beloved Halloween tradition, the center is set to become a hub of community activity this fall.

“At Hawthorn, we prioritize creating meaningful opportunities for community engagement, and this fall we’re excited to bring a variety of events to our guests,” said Jack Yejekwe, general manager at Hawthorn. “From seasonal celebrations to unique experiences, our goal is to be the go-to gathering place for our community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy all that we have planned.”

Harvest Fest: Bring the whole family for a day of outdoor fun at Hawthorn’s Harvest Fest. This festival includes a kids area with inflatables, face painting, and balloon twisting, as well as a pumpkin patch, train rides, and a farmers and artisan market. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and an Oktoberfest Beer Tent from Yard House.wthorn.com/events. The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at Hawthorn Row.

Trick or Treating: The season concludes with our annual Trick or Treat event, providing a festive and safe environment for families to enjoy Halloween. All little witches, goblins, and ghouls are invited to trick-or-treat for free throughout the center at participating retailers. Get your costumes ready and join the Halloween Dance Party at 12 PM in Center Park for a hauntingly good time. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the center.

For more information and a full list of events, please visit visithawthorn.com/events.