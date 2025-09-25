Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, Zengeler Cleaners team up for Coats for Vets drive

Fall has arrived, and that means cooler days and colder nights are just around the corner. That is only one of the many reasons Libertyville Rotary Sunrise teamed with Zengeler Cleaners for its annual “Coats for Vets” collection drive.

The event collects winter coats, jackets and other seasonal apparel that will be distributed to veterans throughout the northern Illinois area.

“This is an especially challenging time for veterans who have difficulty finding meaningful work when their service time is completed, particularly those who served in combat zones,” said Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners. “Imagine braving the cold and snow of northern Illinois winters without having the right clothing. With funding for many outreach programs increasingly uncertain, more veterans than ever need clothing, housing, food and jobs. In short, they need our help. Libertyville Sunrise Rotary has taken up this cause to support our heroes.”

All types of clothing and accessories are welcome, including blankets, gloves, hats, coats, jackets and other seasonal apparel. Donations are accepted through Saturday, Nov. 1, by any member of Libertyville Sunrise Rotary or can be dropped off at either of Zengeler Cleaners’ Libertyville stores (539 E. Park Ave. and 1401 Peterson Road). Once donations are gathered, the Zengeler team will inspect, repair as needed and clean each item, then deliver the renewed donations to Midwest Veterans Closet for distribution to veterans.

“Midwest Veterans Closet gratefully looks forward to receiving this year’s much-needed donations,” said Carol Goldthwaite, operations manager at Midwest Veterans Closet, who is coordinating with Libertyville Sunrise Rotary and Zengeler Cleaners. “These items are so valued, so necessary and in such demand. We just moved into our new facility in North Chicago, an important step that will allow us to fulfill our vision to expand services and better serve our veterans. Please look through your closets, attics and basements, then donate whatever lightly worn or perhaps even new items you can spare. Your donations can help make this year’s drive the most successful ever.”

Libertyville Sunrise Rotary chapter was founded in 1987, a chapter of Rotary International, an organization of businesses and professional leaders that provides humanitarian services, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations and works to build peace and goodwill throughout the world. There are more than 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide, including Tom Zengeler, an active Rotarian and charter member of Libertyville Sunrise Rotary.

For information about Coats for Vets, visit libertyvillesunriserotary.com. For information about Zengeler Cleaners, contact Tom Zengeler at 847-272-6550, ext. 14, or visit zengelercleaners.com.